Many famous rockers have embarked on solo careers, only to have their bold decision quickly flop.

The grass isn't always greener, and below we've highlighted 18 artists who learned that the hard way.

Breaking out of a successful and established band is arduous. Artists who are used to collaborating on material may find it's far more difficult being the sole creative force. A solo career may require paying your dues all over again, and returning to perform in small clubs after the thrill of big stages can be a tough pill to swallow. Then there's the challenge of trying to outdo the success of you previous band, an obstacle many rockers have found far too daunting to overcome.

For every successful solo star -- like Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks -- there are plenty of others whose attempts at solo stardom have fallen flat.

The reasons for chasing a solo career are as varied as the musicians involved. Yes, cliches like ego and money have often sparked such endeavors, but band breakups, desire for artistic freedom and an interest in other genres can also play a role.

Though most fans usually expect the singer to be the one going solo, our list below shows that isn't always the case. Drummers, bassists and guitarists have also been sucked in the by the siren call of a solo career, only to have to fall apart in the end.

Here are 18 Famous Rock Stars Whose Solo Careers Flopped.