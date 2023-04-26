28 Rock Stars Older Than President Joe Biden

When President Joe Biden announced his reelection bid this week, he naturally drew his share of supporters and detractors.

Those in the latter camp questioned the president’s physical and mental faculties, claiming he’s not fit to occupy the highest office in United States. Those in the former camp argued that Biden is not too old to run for reelection, citing another septuagenarian who still performs a demanding job with aplomb: Mick Jagger.

The 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman was born on July 26, 1943 — just seven months after Biden — and that hasn't stopped him from dancing, strutting and shimmying across a stage for several hours a night as recently as last summer.

“Mick Jagger is only 9 months younger than Joe Biden. He went on tour last year at age 79,” read one viral tweet from Democratic commentator and attorney Kaivan Shroff. “Joe Biden is both fit and fit to serve another term. Don’t buy into ageism.”

Of course, serving as the President of the United States is slightly more demanding and comes with marginally higher stakes than leading a rock band, even one of the Stones’ caliber. But the argument stands: Age is not necessarily an inhibiting factor by itself, as evidenced by rockers who are still touring the world well into their 70s and 80s.

The list of rock ’n’ roll octogenarians includes Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, whose spry energy belies their 80-something years on earth, and Bob Dylan, whose mind and pen are as lethally sharp as ever. Read on to see our list of other rockers older than President Biden.