16 Rock Stars Who Put Out New Albums in Both 1974 and 2024

Imagine being so good at your job that you get to do it for 50 years. The 16 rock stars on this list can all put that claim on their resumes, having released new studio albums in both 1974 and 2024.

Of course, a lot can change in five decades. None of the bands on this list feature the same lineups on both their 1974 and 2024 releases. At least half the albums included here are by artists who were part of a band in 1974, but have since moved on to solo careers. For example, Ace Frehley released two albums as a member of Kiss in 1974, but hasn't performed with the group since 2001. He released a new solo album entitled 10,000 Volts in 2024.

After their recent acrimonious breakup, Darryl Hall and John Oates each released solo albums in 2024, fifty years after the release of their highly experimental joint effort War Babies. Two members of Yes' most famous lineups also released solo albums this year - Steve Howe with the instrumental Guitarscape and Jon Anderson with True.

A couple of major classic rock legends just missed a spot on this list. David Gilmour released a highly acclaimed album named Luck and Strange this year, but there isn't a 1974 Pink Floyd album to pair it with, as The Dark Side of the Moon came out in 1973 and Wish You Were Here followed in 1975.

Ringo Starr is missing out by less than two weeks. He released Goodnight Vienna in 1974, but his country-themed Look Up hits stores January 10th, 2025. (Starr's 12-minute long 2024 EP Crooked Boy doesn't count as a full album.)