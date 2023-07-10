Establishing a successful and groundbreaking career in music is incredibly challenging. Knowing when - and if - to quit may be even harder.

For some, the decision to retire comes down to a gut feeling. History is filled with artists who have decided to pull the plug on their career, in some cases at the height of fame. Bill Wyman, Meg White and John Deacon are among the musicians who’ve called it quits, even while they were still immensely popular within their respective bands.

Still, others insist on soldiering on, regardless of what the rock gods (or life in general) throw their way. Through band turmoil, breakups, health issues and constantly changing peaks and valleys of popularity, these artists are determined to keep going until the end.

It comes down to a sense of fate for many. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett believes he was put on this earth to play guitar, while Heart’s Ann Wilson sees singing as her calling. Others, such as Iggy Pop and Ozzy Osbourne, simply can’t imagine doing anything else with their time.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have both experienced perhaps the highest levels of fame in rock history thanks to the worldwide insanity surrounding Beatlemania. Still, more than half a century since those Fab Four days, neither has any interest in retirement. Their reasonings are similar, as both still enjoy the thrill of performing in front of thousands of adoring fans.

We take a look at 16 Classic Rock Legends Who Say They'll Never Retire below.