Classic Rockers Who Have Their Own Hot Sauce Brands

Whether it is needing a sauce to cover bland food on tour or wanting a vegan option to adhere to their diet, rock stars have taken their love for hot sauce to the next level by creating their own brands.

"Traveling on the road, you run into a lot of bland food, so I go to carrying around my own hot sauce," Aerosmith's Joe Perry told Blabbermouth.net in a 2004 interview. When Perry started to have trouble finding a brand he liked, he launched his Bone Yard Brew sauce.

Former Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony's brand of hot sauce also was inspired by life on the road.

Anthony told Ultimate Classic Rock in a 2014 interview that the band's fans who were keyed in on his love for hot sauce started to bring him their own mixtures concocted in their home kitchens.

"Somebody would say 'hey, you ought to come out with your own hot sauce,'" Anthony said.

Today, he has an entire line of sauces under his Mad Anthony brand including hot sauce, barbecue sauce and mustard.

Here is a look at classic rockers who have lended their names and song titles to help market hot sauce brands worthy of taking on tour.