Socks are the perfect stocking stuffer for the rock and metal fan in your life. Luckily the world's most popular acts seem are aware of this trend, and have made a wide variety of colorfully designed socks available for purchase on their websites.

Want to cover your friend or loved ones' feet with the Rolling Stones' famous tongue logo, or the cover of Metallica's Ride the Lightning or Rush's Fly By Night? We can help!

You can find purchase links for all 20 pairs of socks from our Rock and Metal Socks Gift Guide under the gallery below.

Rock and Metal Socks: 20 Great Holiday Stocking Stuffers Just don't ask Flea how to wear them. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Where to Buy Rock and Metal Socks:

AC/DC Highway to Hell Socks: ACDC.com

Aerosmith Get a Grip Socks: Aerosmith.com

The Beatles x Happy Socks Collector Box Set: TheBeatles.com

Bret Michaels Banana Graphics Socks: BretMichaels.com

The Doors Logo Socks: TheDoors.com

Grateful Dead Skeleton & Roses Socks: Dead.net

Guns N' Roses Side Stripe Crew Socks: GNRMerch.com

John Lennon Sketch Socks: JohnLennon.com

Journey Red and Green Striped Socks: JourneyMusic.com

Kansas Primary Socks: KansasBand.com

Metallica x Stance Ride the Lightning Cover Socks: Metallica.com

Nirvana Heart Shaped Box Socks: Nirvana.com

Queen London Sock Exchange Luxury Socks Gift Box: QueenOnlineStore.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Asterisk Socks: RedHotChiliPeppers.com

Rush Fly by Night Athletic Socks: RushBackstage.com

The Rolling Stones Tongue Pattern Socks: RollingStonesShop.com

Roger Waters This is Not a Drill White Socks: RogerWaters.com

Ween All Over Boognish Socks: TheMerchCollective.com

The Who Crew Socks 4 Pack: TheWho.com

ZZ Top Logo Black Socks: ZZTop.com