Iron Maiden and Styx Among Leaders in Current Rock Hall Fan Vote

If the fans who are visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame get their way, Iron Maiden, Styx and Motley Crue will soon have their own plaques at the Cleveland-based museum.

Read More: Will Taylor Swift Get Into the Rock Hall of Fame Before Iron Maiden?

Future Rock Legends posted a shot of the recent standings in the museum's "Voice Your Choice" voting kiosk, where visitors are allowed to choose who they think should be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame. Despite (or perhaps because of) singer Bruce Dickinson's vow to turn down an induction - his exact words were "they won't bloody be having my corpse in there" - Iron Maiden is solidly in the lead so far this year.

Punk-pop's Blink-182 are in second place, followed closely by Styx, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Motley Crue, with Boston also appearing in the Top 10. Unlike the Rock Hall's annual online fan vote (which is used to fill out one ballot for each year's induction class) the "Voice Your Choice" results have no automatic impact on the induction process, although Future Rock Legends notes that the ranking are typically shared at the nominating committee meeting as a gauge of fan interest.

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne and Peter Frampton Will Be Inducted This Fall

It will be a while before we see if this early fan vote has any impact on the next class of Rock Hall nominees. Before that happens, last year's winners still need to be formally inducted. That will happen for Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest during an Oct. 19 ceremony that will stream live on Disney+.