The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, this Saturday, Nov. 14.

While we know who will be getting enshrined, exactly how the ceremony will play out remains a mystery. The Hall is remaining very tight-lipped regarding performers and presenters this year, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation around the event.

Rather than patiently waiting to see what happens, we decided to put together our ideal 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. To be clear, we have no insider information at all. This is more like a reading of the tea leaves – part prediction, part wishful thinking – as we imagine just how cool this year’s event could be. And we start with…

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Phil Collins' Triumphant Return

Imagine it – after a pre-recorded video montage welcomes everyone to the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, all the lights inside the Peacock Theater go dark. For a moment, the venue seems pitch black, then then the haunting-yet-instantly-recognizable intro to “In the Air Tonight” begins to play. As the vocals begin, a single spotlight shines on the stage to reveal Phil Collins, back performing in public for the first time since 2022.

It’d be an incredible, spine-tingling opening to the ceremony, with the energy immediately ramped up when the famous drum fill kicks in. Collins has been a little contradictory on Hall commitment -- in May he said he turned down an offer to perform, but more recently he expressed a desire to return to the stage. Even if he decides to step up to the mic, the rocker, who has been plagued by health issues in recent years, probably won’t be able to handling the demands of drumming. We’re guessing the Hall would recruit either Dave Grohl or Chad Smith to sit behind the kit – because whenever a rock legend needs a high-profile guest drummer, they inevitably call Dave Grohl or Chad Smith.

READ MORE: Top 10 Phil Collins-Era Genesis Songs

For a second song, we’re assuming the Hall would want something upbeat and lively. Collins’ 1985 hit “Sussudio” fits the bill thanks to its dance-ready beat and energetic brass part.

Following the performance, Collins would officially be welcomed. We think that honor of inducting him should go to Peter Gabriel, the man who Collins replaced as lead singer of Genesis. The two rock legends will forever be intertwined, and it'd be a poignant way for Collins to be enshrined as a two-time inductee (much like Gabriel).

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Billy Idol Brings Generations of Talent

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame loves mixing cross-generational performances into their ceremonies, and they get the perfect opportunity to do that with Billy Idol’s segment. In recent years the ‘80s rocker has been embraced by a wide array of younger stars, and we’re pairing him up with two for this performance.

First, Yungblud comes out to join Idol for an emphatic rendition of “White Wedding.” The two previously performed the song together at a 2025 festival, and Yungblud has continually expressed respect and admiration for Idol.

READ MORE: Billy Idol Albums Ranked

This duet is followed by another, as Miley Cyrus strides onstage to join Idol for “Rebel Yell.” The two have performed the track together in the past, and memorably teamed up on the song "Night Crawling" for Cyrus’ 2020 album Plastic Hearts. Despite being a certified pop star, Miley has always worn her rock influences proudly. It also doesn’t hurt that she has a new album out, giving even more incentive to a Rock Hall appearance.

For the induction itself, we’re nominating Green Day frontman – and 2015 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee – Billy Joe Armstrong to do the honors. Like Cyrus, Armstrong appeared in the recent documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, and the two punks recently shared the stage in Los Angeles for a special tribute to the Ramones.

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The Joy Division/New Order Reunion Everyone Wants

This one is simple – no need for a surprise guest or a superfluous stunt. For the Joy Division/New Order combined induction to be memorable, they just need to reunite with estranged bassist Peter Hook.

It’s been nearly 20 years since he left New Order, a fracture which was only made larger when the band reunited without him. But he was vital to the success of both bands as a major creative contributor and songwriter. Quite simply, Joy Division and New Order would not exist without Hook. We know he’s going to be in attendance, we know some (but not all) of his former bandmates will be there as well. Just bury the hatchet for renditions of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “Blue Monday,” then you can go back to the feud.

In our perfect Rock Hall ceremony, Joy Division and New Order would be inducted by one of their biggest fans: Keanu Reeves. Yes, the man behind Neo, John Wick and Johnny Utah holds the groups in rarified air. During a 2022 interview with Stephen Colbert, he named "Love Will Tear Us Apart" as his favorite song. He’s also introduced Hook in concert before, and even been spotted dancing in the crowd during his shows.

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Rick Rubin-Inspired Jam

Among those getting inducted this year via the Musical Excellence Award, producer Rick Rubin stands out. Though he’s a polarizing character, there’s no denying his incredible resume, including massive hit albums across rock, pop and hip hop.

READ MORE: 32 Hit Albums Produced by Rick Rubin

Given Rubin’s genre-crossing ways, the Hall could definitely arrange a massive jam featuring some of his most noteworthy collaborators. How about Jay-Z coming out for a powerhouse rendition of “99 Problems,” immediately followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers rocking through “Give It Away Now”? Appearances by Run D.M.C., System of a Down and Public Enemy could also be on the table. Then we save the best for last - Jimmy Page comes out to play some riffs with the surviving Beastie Boys, who memorably sampled Led Zeppelin on their Rubin-produced debut album Licensed to Ill.

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Oasis Honored by Former Rival

The Gallagher brothers are many things – talented, entertaining, petulant and unquestionably funny. Since they’ve already revealed they won’t be in attendance for the Hall of Fame ceremony, we’re leaning into the latter characteristic here.

The defining rivalry of ‘90s Britpop was Oasis versus Blur, so how poetic (and humorous) would it be for Blur frontman Damon Albarn to induct Oasis into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Despite the media continually pitting the artists against each other, Albarn has maintained his admiration for the Gallaghers. "I think Oasis were better!” he even conceded in a 2023 interview. An appearance during Oasis’ Hall of Fame induction would present a nice bookend on the Britpop battle narrative (side note: don’t be surprised if Albarn gets into the Hall one day, too, likely for Gorillaz).

READ MORE: Oasis Albums Ranked Worst to Best

As for the performance, the absence of Liam and Noel certainly puts a damper on things. We’re guessing one, triumphant rendition of “Wonderwall” would keep everyone happy, and who better to perform it than the man the Gallaghers idolized: Paul McCartney. Yes, back in the day, Sir Paul bristled with Oasis’ Beatles comparisons. It didn’t help that Noel once claimed his band was “bigger than the Beatles.” Still, McCartney has supported Oasis’ Hall candidacy and was in attendance during the band’s 2025 reunion tour (which he emphatically praised). There’s also a little bit of irony here, since Macca skipped the Beatles’ induction in 1988, much the way the Gallaghers are sitting out their induction this year.

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Iron Maiden Gets an All-Star Celebration

Looking for one of those classic, Rock Hall all-star performances? Here’s where we predict it will happen. Iron Maiden’s induction is long overdue, and though Bruce Dickinson – and most likely of his bandmates – won’t be in attendance, that won’t stop the band from receiving a well-earned celebration.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

We’re imagining a lineup featuring many of the rockers who have advocated for Iron Maiden’s induction over the years. Let’s put Tom Morello and Scott Ian on guitar, Lars Ulrich behind the kit and Duff McKagan on bass. As for vocals, we’re giving this Maiden dream team a different singer for each of its two songs. Alice Cooper starts things off with “The Number of the Beast,” while Maiden’s metal brethren Rob Halford steps up for “The Trooper.”

As for who handles the induction speech, we think James Hetfield would do a stellar job. The Metallica frontman has regularly praised Iron Maiden as one of metal’s most important trailblazers, as well as a major early influence on his own career.

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Tributes to Dolly Parton and Bob Weir

Every year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame delivers poignant tributes to artists and major music industry contributors who have passed away. The biggest luminaries often get their own dedications, and we predict two this year.

Honoring Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir would be John Mayer. The singer and guitarist famously joined Weir in Dead and Company, enjoying a decade performing alongside his idol in the final years of his life.

Celebrating the incredible legacy of Dolly Parton would be Cyrus, returning for her second performance of the evening. Parton was Cyrus’ godmother, occasional collaborator and close family friend. Miley has always maintained the utmost admiration for Parton and has delivered poignant tributes since her passing.

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Filling Out the Rest of the Show

English singer Olivia Dean is enjoying a wave of success at the moment, and could be a perfect matchup for inductee Sade. Similarly, SZA has ascended in recent years to become a hip-hop/R&B tour de force. She’d be a natural fit for Queen Latifah’s induction. Meanwhile, Wu Tang Clan leader RZA has publicly requested that his iconic rap group be inducted by Barack Obama.

The Rock Hall enjoys mixing in the occasional country star into their festivities, so an appearance by Zac Brown, Chris Stapleton or Kacey Musgraves shouldn’t be ruled out. Any of them would do an admirable job honoring Gram Parsons, who is receiving enshrinement via the Early Influence Award.

The Hall also loves to include younger stars to showcase the institution’s cross generation appeal. Someone like Sabrina Carpenter would be high on their wishlist, given her noted classic rock upbringing and massive mainstream popularity. You also can’t rule out an appearance by Olivia Rodrigo. The young singer clearly loves being involved in the Hall’s events, having performed at three induction ceremonies already in her career.

So there you have it, a slightly educated guess on how this year's Hall of Fame ceremony could play out. Some of the presenters and performers in our roundup seem genuinely possible, while others are probably too good to come true. We'll find out what -- if anything -- we predicted correctly when the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place this Saturday.