Here’s Who Leads the Rock Hall Fan Vote With 6 Days Left

With less than a week left of Rock Hall fan voting, there is currently a clear frontrunner: Phish.

As of the morning of April 16, the jam band holds a strong lead over the competitors with 310,457 votes. In second place is Bad Company with 254, 758, followed by Billy Idol with 237, 289.

It appears Phish may go wire to wire in the fan voting department — back in February when voting first began, Phish also held the top spot.

Fan voting will end on April 21. Until then, you can vote for up to seven artists once a day. Inductees will be announced later this month.

Phish's Reaction to Rock Hall Nomination

This is the first time Phish, who have been eligible since 2014, have been nominated for the Rock Hall.

"It's an honor and a thrill, a recognition of our whole scene, of our community," frontman Trey Anastasio said to GQ earlier this year. "That was the first thing we all talked about — that it’s a celebration of this community."

And if the band makes it in, Anastasio has at least one person in mind so far to do the honors of inducting them.

"I would be honored if Ezra [Koenig, of Vampire Weekend] wanted to do it," he said. "He is so articulate and smart and from New York and a lovely guy, and I think he gets it. It would be nice if someone could do it who wasn't a star that was just assigned, someone who doesn't understand Phish."