Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony: Photo Gallery

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was really long and featured some incredibly self-indulgent speeches. But in between all the talking there were some genuinely exciting musical moments.

Cher was the first musician to be honored Saturday night. She was inducted by Zendaya after sharing the stage with pop star Dua Lipa, and used part of her speech to gently poke fun at the Rock Hall for taking so long to induct her.

Sammy Hagar inducted Foreigner next, first with a passionate speech and then by joining Slash, Kelly Clarkson and various past and present members of the band for a medley of their biggest hits.

James Taylor and Dave Matthews, the latter of whom was also inducted Saturday night, helped honor Jimmy Buffett, Matthews with a solo performance and Taylor with assistance from country star Kenny Chesney.

Who frontman Roger Daltrey gave a charming introduction speech for Peter Frampton, who offered up a blistering guitar duel with Keith Urban on "Do You Feel Like I Do."

Jack Black saluted new solo inductee Ozzy Osbourne with a powerful and funny story about how the Blizzard of Ozz album changed his life forever. Osbourne himself appeared on a giant bat-shaped throne, thanking his fans and musical collaborators before helping an all-star tribute band kick-start "Crazy Train" with a strong "ALL ABOARD!"