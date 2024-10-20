2024 Rock Hall Ceremony Concludes With ‘Burning Down the House’

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony came to a close on Saturday night with a performance of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" by the Dave Matthews Band.

Friday marked the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads concert film that included "Burning Down the House," as well as the accompanying live album.

This Year's Class of Inductees

This year's inductees were Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Four of them — Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Frampton — were on the ballot for the first time in their careers.

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton were given the Musical Influence Award. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield earned the Musical Excellence Award, and Suzanne de Passe was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a previous press release. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The full 2024 ceremony will be available for viewing via a special primetime broadcast on ABC on Jan. 1, 2025. It will also be streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on Jan. 2.