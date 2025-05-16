Very few artists are lucky enough to record 14 studio albums. It's even rarer for those records to actually be good, or dare to dream, great.

But that doesn't mean it's impossible. In 1978 the Rolling Stones rebounded from a relative mid-'70s creative slump with the sublime Some Girls, which found them not only keeping ahead of encroaching musical trends such as punk and disco but successfully incorporating them into their own unique sound. (Amazingly, the Stones have released 10 more studio albums since that time.)

While iconic bands such as Led Zeppelin and the Beatles only released nine and 12 albums respectively - based on the Fab Four's UK discography - many other famous classic rock artists have managed to remain creatively vital after releasing more than a baker's dozen records.

Of course, some of the genre's most popular names stumbled rather badly at this stage of their career. You won't find Sammy Hagar's Jimmy Buffett-aping Livin' It Up or Kiss' Bon Jovi-imitating Crazy Nights below, although their later (and much better) albums are sure to show up on future editions of these annual lists.

You will find two haunting albums made by supremely talented artists - Queen's Freddie Mercury and Leonard Cohen - who worked through debilitating and imminently fatal illnesses to craft their final crowning creative statements.

You'll also find dramatic rebirths, the last chapters of impressive creative eras and impressively expectation-defying labors of love on our list of Rock's 20 Best 14th Albums, timed to celebrate Ultimate Classic Rock's 14th birthday. Thanks for your support over the years, we're eternally grateful!