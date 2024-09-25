Rock Hall of Fame Announces Special Guests for Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the list of special guests appearing at this year's induction ceremony next month.

The lineup of artists scheduled to appear includes Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and the Roots.

Specific information regarding the artists' appearance - such as who will be performing and who will be inducting the new class - has not been detailed. Additional presenters and performers will be revealed before the show, according to the Rock Hall.

"Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever."

Inductees scheduled to perform at this year's event include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick.

Other inductees include Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Jimmy Buffett, MC5, and Norman Whitfield will be awarded for musical excellence.

When Is the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will occur on Oct. 19 in Cleveland.

The event will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream after the ceremony. ABC will broadcast a special titled 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with highlights from the event on Jan. 1, 2025.