Inside the Rock Hall’s ‘Shouting Match’ Nomination Process

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s nomination process has largely remained secretive, but now fans have been given a rare glimpse into what goes on behind closed doors.

During a recent conversation with Vulture, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes offered details on how artists end up on the ballot.

“I call the annual nominating committee a cross between an intellectual conversation and WWE,” Sykes admitted. “It’s not a beautifully organized or wonderful meeting. It goes on for hours. It all just depends when people decide to stop fighting for their artists they want to get in. There are about 30 people. The nominating committee is very passionate about who they want. This is not something they just think about in the taxi ride over to the meeting. They really come prepared with their artists and why they deserve it.”

Sykes further noted that the annual meeting takes place in January and that no cameras are allowed inside the room. The committee is made up of “artists, journalists, critics, and executives,” with Sykes mentioning Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, and Questlove by name.

Committee Members 'Fight It Out' Over Nominees

“There’s no way you could fix the ballot in that room because it’s very diverse and there are checkpoints every way around,” he continued. “These are not people who give in easily. I guess what I’m saying is that this is a democratic process. There are no backroom decisions. People fight it out.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s nominating committee does not have term limits, though Sykes noted that efforts are made to keep the group “relevant to the artists we’re inducting.” “We need a committee that understands and represents those artists,” he explained. “We need to make sure that we’re checking all aspects of gender, race, age, and everything else. There’s not one set of rules, it’s just having people who understand the music.”

Sykes recognizes that there is “always going to be questions about who got in and who didn’t,” but at the end of the day he takes pride in the passion with which each round of nominees is debated.

“I love this job, but it can be thankless at times because you can’t get everyone,” he confessed. “Look at the names of the 2024 class. How do you not put these people in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Yet there’s still more we got to put in, which is why in January we’re going to sit down in New York City, close the doors for five hours, and get into a good old-fashioned shouting match.”