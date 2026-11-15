Rock's biggest stars turned out in droves for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

You can see photos from the power-packed event below.

The 2026 class of performer inductees includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Of those, three were first-time nominees: Wu-Tang Clan, Vandross and Collins, though Collins was previously inducted into the Hall as a member of Genesis in 2010. He joins an elite class of fewer than 30 artists who have been inducted two or more times.

There are also five names that will be inducted in the Early Influence category: Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, Celia Cruz, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte. Another four are set for the Musical Excellence category: Jimmy Miller, Rick Rubin, Arif Mardin and Linda Creed.

"It's a broad, diverse class," Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said to WKYC earlier this year. "It's amazing. We're a little heavy on the Brits this year...but there's some artists that have been on and off the ballot for years."

READ MORE: Nominated but Not Inducted: 46 Rock Hall of Fame Close Calls

This year's ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and although the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ the following day.

Though not all of the inductees chose to attend this evening's ceremony, we're rounding up a whole bunch of photographs, from induction speeches to live performance shots and everything in between. Check it out below.