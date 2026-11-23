The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is over, which means we can start looking ahead to the class of 2027.

There's no shortage of worthy artists who could be enshrined next year. Some have been waiting years, even decades, for their Hall of Fame consideration. Others become eligible for the Hall for the first time in 2027.

Below, we break down some of the notable candidates for the 2027 class.

Artists Who Become Eligible for the First Time in 2027

The list of artists who will become eligible for the first time is daunting. At the front of the pack is Beyonce, the superstar singer who has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide. She’s also holds the distinction of having the most Grammy nominations and wins in history, with 35 awards out of 100 nominations. Quite simply, she’s an icon, and we’d be shocked if she didn’t get inducted in her first year on the ballot.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images Larry Busacca, Getty Images

Fellow pop star Justin Timberlake has a pretty impressive resume as well. After breaking away from the boy band NSYNC in 2002, the singer enjoyed a nearly 20 year run as one of the most celebrated artists on the planet. He has 10 Grammys, a slew of platinum records and was already inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’ll likely make it in the Rock Hall one day too, but we’re not expecting it to happen in his first year of eligibility.

READ MORE: 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Phot Gallery

In terms of true rock artists, the biggest first-time eligible acts include the Black Keys, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and Audioslave. All of them have interesting cases, including massive critical and commercial success, along with legions of worldwide fans. However, there are some drawbacks as well. The Black Keys have released 14 albums, but their biggest mainstream success only really spanned a six year run from 2008 to 2014. Fall Out Boy’s pop punk/emo style will undoubtedly rub some voters the wrong way. My Chemical Romance has enjoyed astronomical popularity since reuniting in 2019, but they were gone for six years and only have four studio albums in their history. Meanwhile, everyone in Audioslave is already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – thanks to Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine’s inductions – so voters may not be immediately compelled to honor the supergroup. We expect all of these bands to get Hall consideration sometime down the line, but 2027 feels way too soon.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

As for the rest, singers Kelly Clarkson and Avril Lavigne both become eligible next year, as does pop group Maroon 5. We don’t expect any of them to garner serious consideration. Kanye West will also become eligible, but there’s too much baggage there for the Hall of Fame to deal with.

Previously Snubbed Artists Who Could Get a Hall of Fame Nomination

Iron Maiden’s 2026 induction finally removes one of the most glaring snubs from the Hall of Fame's history. Still, there are many other overlooked acts who could finally get their due in 2027.

New York Dolls, Motorhead, Devo, INXS, Mariah Carey, Beck and Jane’s Addiction are among the notable previous nominees who could get another look next year. And there's always Chic, the act with the dubious honor of being nominated the most times without earning induction. The group has been nominated 11 times, but has not appeared on the ballot since cofounder Nile Rodgers went in on his own in 2017.

Ian Gavan, Getty Images Ian Gavan, Getty Images

Then there are the artists who have never so much as sniffed a Hall of Fame nomination – a list which includes:

Boston, the hugely influential rock group that still has one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. Motley Crue, one of the most success hair metal acts in history, with over 100 million albums sold. Styx, the beloved arena rockers whose popularity spanned multiple decades. Slayer, metal icons who’ve enjoyed a new wave of popularity since reuniting in 2024. Alice in Chains, the last remaining act from grunge’s Mt. Rushmore that’s still awaiting induction. New wave pioneers and ‘80s idols the B-52s. Legends of ‘90s alt rock, the Smashing Pumpkins. Prog rock titans, and one of the greatest supergroups ever assembled, Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

READ MORE: Does the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Have a Prog Rock Problem?

Finally, there’s the next generation of acts who’ve only become eligible in the last 5 years. Blink-182, Linkin Park and Coldplay are just some of the modern artists who seemingly have Hall-worthy resumes. When the White Stripes were inducted in 2025, it officially opened the Hall of Fame’s doors to artists whose careers were largely established after the year 2000. Don’t be surprised if we start seeing more post-Millennium bands on the ballot.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Wild Cards

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame likes to throw the occasional curve ball, offering up a nominee few – if any – saw coming.

Could a film composer like John Williams earn enshrinement? What about a groundbreaking dance artist like Daft Punk? The Hall has shown a willingness to embrace country (see Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson), so perhaps Garth Brooks could get a look. And what about Weird Al Yankovic, the beloved comedian and parodist who has garnered a groundswell of support in recent years? We’re not predicting any of them will make it on the 2027 ballot, but something unexpected can’t be ruled out.