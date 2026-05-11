Robin Trower Announces 2026 US Tour
Robin Trower has announced a 19-date U.S. tour, kicking off Sept. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale and currently set to conclude on Oct. 14 in St. Charles, Illinois.
The former Procol Harum guitarist, who became a solo star with 1974's Bridge of Sighs, had previously announced a five-date September 2026 tour of England.
Read More: How Robin Trower Re-Invented the Power Trio
Trower has been very busy so far in 2026. In January he released a new live album entitled One Moment in Time: Live in the USA, recorded during his 42-date 2025 American tour.
April brought the expanded release of his classic concert album Robin Trower Live!, which for the first time includes the entire 1975 Stockholm show from which the original album was drawn.
Last month, Trower revealed that he had just completed work on a brand-new studio album, which will follow up last year's Come and Find Me.
You can get tickets to all of Robin Trower's 2026 shows via his official website.
Robin Trower 2026 Tour Dates
Aug. 31: Sunderland, UK - Sunderland Central Fire Station
Sept. 1: Edinburgh, UK - The Queen's Hall
Sept. 3: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Sept. 4: Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction
Sept. 5: London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sept. 15: Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
Sept. 17: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sept. 18: Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Sept. 20: Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Sept. 21: Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center
Sept. 24: Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
Sept. 25: Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Sept. 26: Montlcair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Sept. 29: Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre
Sept. 30: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct. 2: Olmstead Falls, OH - Palace Theatre
Oct. 3: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Oct. 4: Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino
Oct. 7: Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 8: Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 9: Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
Oct. 11: St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Oct. 13: Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Oct. 14: St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre
Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED!
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso