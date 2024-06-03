Robin Trower Cancels US Tour Citing Health Issues

Robin Trower has canceled his upcoming U.S. tour, citing ongoing health issues.

The guitarist, whose career started with Procol Harum in 1967, was scheduled to start a tour of the States on Sept. 14. The monthlong run was scheduled to take Trower to stops in Nashville, Chicago, Buffalo and Boston. But the tour has been put on hold for now.

"It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfill the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October," the 79-year-old guitarist wrote in a statement. "I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

"I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time.

"I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most- playing live ASAP. I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able."

What Is Robin Trower Up To?

One of Trower's biggest solo albums, 1974's Bridge of Sighs, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-CD box set that includes outtakes, a live performance, a remaster and other rarities.

Last year, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid called for fans to follow some of his favorite unheralded artists, including Trower.

After Trower posted a link to his new song "I'll Be Moving On," Reid replied, "Excuse me, guitar legend, how is it possible that you have less than 10K followers? W. T. actual F? ... Robin made you feel the narrative. Vibrato has been practically abandoned as expressive ornamentation in favor of scalar exotica. Trower didn’t have to play fast to be interesting or emotionally effective."

Trower has released more than two dozen albums over the past half-century. His latest, Joyful Sky, arrived last year.