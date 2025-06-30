Watch Robert Smith Perform With Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo headlined Glastonbury for the first time on Sunday, and she surprised her audience with a special guest: Robert Smith of the Cure.

"[He] is perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England," Rodrigo said from the stage. "He is a Glastonbury legend and a personal hero of mine. Would you please welcome Robert Smith!"

The pair then performed "Friday I'm In Love" and "Just Like Heaven." You can see video from the show below.

Glastonbury has welcomed the Cure as a headlining act four times over the years in 1986, 1990, 1995 and, most recently, 2019.

"One of the lovely things about the band," Smith said to Rolling Stone in 2019, "is that we're able to headline Glastonbury, play Hyde Park, and be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but we're still considered to be slightly weird and outsider kind of band. It's a perfect position to be in."

Is There New Music Coming From the Cure?

The Cure recently released Mixes of a Lost World, an expanded edition of their most recent album, Songs of a Lost World, but last December, Smith hinted that there may be even more music on the way.

"There's a third one, which is completely different," he said then. "It's really kind of random stuff – like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good, actually. It’s just very, very different."