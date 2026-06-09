Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian have announced a third leg to their current tour.

The new run, which will take place in the fall, will play a month's worth of dates in the U.S. The tour is in support of Plant and Saving Grace's 2025 album, Saving Grace.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

The dates on the tour mark Plant's first extensive performances with the band Saving Grace, which includes singer Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Watch Robert Plant's Video for 'Everybody's Song'

The band played its first U.S. show in October 2025, after a few rare overseas performances since forming in 2019. They also played dates this past spring.

Where Is Robert Plant Playing in Fall 2026?

The third leg of the tour, titled Up the Sharp End, features 16 dates that start on Sept. 18 in St. Louis.

Nonesuch Nonesuch loading...

From there, Plant and Saving Grace will perform in Santa Fe, San Diego, San Francisco, and Minneapolis before a final show on Oct. 15 in Chicago.

All the newly announced tour dates are listed below.

Presales begin June 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information about Plant and Saving Grace, with Suzi Dian's fall 2026 tour, can be found on his website.

Robert Plant & Saving Grace With Suzi Dian Tour 2026

September 18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

September 19 - Kansas City, MO - Helzberg Hall at The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

September 22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

September 23 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House

September 25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

September 26 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

September 28 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

September 29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 1 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

October 2 - San Francisco, CA - Orpheum Theatre

October 5 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

October 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Abravanel Hall

October 11 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

October 12 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

October 15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre