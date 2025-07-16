Robert Plant will release his first album since 2021's Alison Krauss collaboration, Raise the Roof. Saving Grace arrives on Sept. 26 and marks Plant's first solo album since 2017's Carry Fire.

The nine-song LP, recorded with his new band Saving Grace, features covers of songs by Moby Grape ("It's a Beautiful Day Today"), Blind Willie Johnson ("Soul of a Man") and the Low Anthem ("Ticket Taker").

You can hear their cover of the Minnesota indie-rock band Low's "Everybody's Song" below. (Plant previously covered a pair of Low songs, "Silver Rider" and "Monkey," on 2010's Band of Joy.)

The upcoming album, Plant's 12th solo record, is named after the band he has performed with over the past six years: singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

"We laugh a lot, really," Plant said in a press release announcing the album. "I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing ...

"These are sweet people, and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists, and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."

The track listing for Plant's Saving Grace is below.

Where Is Robert Plant Playing in 2025?

Plant and Saving Grace will also tour in the U.S. for the first time; they have been performing throughout the U.K. and Europe regularly over the past several years.

Following a run of European dates this summer, Plant and the band will play their first U.S. show on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

They will then play more than a dozen dates over the next month, with stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Seattle, before wrapping up on Nov. 22 with a concert in Los Angeles.

You can see the 2025 tour dates for Robert Plant and Saving Grace below. More information about the concerts and tickets can be found at Plant's website.

Robert Plant, 'Saving Grace' Track Listing

As I Roved Out

It’s A Beautiful Day Today

Soul Of A Man

Ticket Taker

I Never Will Marry

Higher Rock

Too Far From You

Everybody's Song

Gospel Plough

Robert Plant & Saving Grace Tour Dates

July 17 - Vienne, FR - Théâtre Antique

July 19 - Salon-de- Provence, FR - Château de l'Empéri

July 21 - Marciac, FR - Jazz in Marciac

July 23 - Carcassonne, FR - Festival de Carcassonne - Theatre Jean Deschamps

July 26 - Granada, ES - Palacio De Congresos De Granada

July 28 - Valencia, ES - Palau de les Arts

July 30 - Barcelona, ES - Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series

October 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling

November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway