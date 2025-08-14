Robert Plant has released the second song from his upcoming album, Saving Grace.

"Gospel Plough" closes the LP, his first with the band Saving Grace; the record comes out on Sept. 26. The traditional spiritual number was covered by Bob Dylan on his self-titled 1962 debut.

You can hear "Gospel Plough" — like many of the tracks on Saving Grace, recorded "informally in a barn setup and sometimes outdoors," owing to the bird heard in the song — below.

Listen to Robert Plant's 'Gospel Plough'

Saving Grace marks Plant's 12th solo record. It's named after the band he helped form in 2019 with singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

"It's an impressive collection of people now," Plant said about the band. "I can't tell you how lucky I feel about this. What I am really impressed by is this living, new world of whatever this music is. With this mélange of music, song and voice, anywhere and everywhere is the way to see the road ahead."

The nine-song LP features covers of songs by Moby Grape ("It's a Beautiful Day Today"), Blind Willie Johnson ("Soul of a Man") and the Low Anthem ("Ticket Taker"). The album's first single, "Everybody's Song," was originally recorded by the Minneapolis indie band Low in 2005.

Listen to Robert Plant's 'Everybody's Song'

Plant's most recent album is 2021's Alison Krauss collaboration, Raise the Roof; Saving Grace will be his first solo LP since 2017's Carry Fire.

Where Is Robert Plant Playing in 2025?

In addition to the album, Plant and Saving Grace also have their first North American tour coming up in October. "We laugh a lot, really," Plant said in a press release announcing the album. "I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing ...

"These are sweet people, and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists, and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."

The group has played shows around Europe and the U.K. since its formation six years ago, but the upcoming tour dates in the U.S, plus one concert in Canada, will be their first on the continent.

Plant and Saving Grace previously announced 14 dates that start on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and run through late November in California, with stops in Boston, Chicago and Denver in between.

A new show has been added to the itinerary: Nov. 23 at Harrah's Resort Social in Valley Center, California, which extends the tour by one day.

You can see the band's updated tour dates and the track listing for the album below.

Robert Plant, 'Saving Grace' Track Listing

As I Roved Out

It’s A Beautiful Day Today

Soul Of A Man

Ticket Taker

I Never Will Marry

Higher Rock

Too Far From You

Everybody's Song

Gospel Plough

Robert Plant & Saving Grace Tour Dates

October 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling

November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway

November 23 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Social