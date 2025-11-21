Robert Plant and his current band, Saving Grace, appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk show last month. Now, fans can watch his full five-song set, which included a version of Led Zeppelin's "Gallows Pole."

He also performed four songs from Saving Grace's recently released self-titled album: "Gospel Plough," "Higher Rock," "Everybody's Song" and "It's a Beautiful Day Today."

In addition to Plant, Saving Grace consists of Suzi Dian (vocals, accordion), Matt Worley (guitar, banjo, cuatro, background vocals), Tony Kelsey (guitar), Barney Morse-Brown (cello) and Oli Jefferson (drums).

You can watch their full performance below, with "Gallows Pole" coming in around the 23 minute mark. Before playing the song, which appeared on 1970's Led Zeppelin III, Plant took a moment to acknowledge where he first heard of the traditional tune: via the American blues singer Lead Belly.

"His memory has lived on in all of the music that I've ever been near and been touched by," Plant said.

Are Robert Plant and Saving Grace Touring?

Plant and Saving Grace are just about to finish a leg of U.S. concerts, with the final date scheduled for Nov. 23 in Valley Center, California. After that, they'll head back to their native U.K. for a run of shows that will last until Dec. 23.

Plant has said that he has more Saving Grace music stowed away.

“It's not finished. There's loads more," he explained to Classic Rock last month. "If I open the trunk of my car, all these songs fall out. Songs recorded, songs not recorded. It's a trove. When you sing, you sing. You don't say: 'Fuck it, I'll stop now.' You carry on singing. If you're not on the gravy train, you just open the door when you feel like it and out you go."