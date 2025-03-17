Robert Plant Announces European Tour With Saving Grace
Robert Plant has announced a European tour with Saving Grace.
The outing will begin on May 3 in Brussels, followed by stops in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and more over several weeks. The tour is scheduled to conclude on July 30 in Barcelona.
A complete list of show dates can be viewed below.
Who Is Saving Grace?
Plant first performed with Saving Grace, a quintet, back in 2019. It includes singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. The COVID-19 pandemic stunted the group's plans for touring in 2020, but they finally hit the road in 2021 and have toured together every year since, in between other separate projects.
"My whole deal is entertainment is fine so long as the person that you're entertaining most of all is yourself," Plant said to Rolling Stone in 2022. "I'm a little wary of repetition, and no matter where I play or what I play or how it works, I've got to feel really good about it, because the bird is on the wing. Time is flying by. If I'm going to do this, I've got to get the best out of it that I can."
Robert Plant and Saving Grace, 2025 European Tour
May 3 - Brussels, Brussels @ Cirque Royal
May 5 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
May 6 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carre
May 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Salen
May 9 - Malmo, Sweden @ Malmo Live Konserthus
May 11 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Goteborg Konserthus
May 14 - Oslo, Norway @ Folketeateret
May 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus
May 18 - Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Talo
May 19 - Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Talo
May 21 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Kontserdimaja
May 23 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Koncertų Sale
July 10 - Saint-Malo-du-Bois, France @ Festival de Poupet - Theatre De Verdure
July 13 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
July 17 - Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique
July 19 - Salon-de-Provence, France @ Chateau de l'Emperi
July 21 - Marciac, France @ Jazz in Marciac
July 23 - Carcassonne, France @ Festival de Carcassonne - Theatre Jean Deschamps
July 28 - Valencia, Spain @ Palau de les Arts
July 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series
