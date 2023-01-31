Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto.
They will perform music from their most recent collaborative album, 2021's T Bone Burnett-produced Raise the Roof, as well as 2007's Grammy-winning Raising Sand.
You can see a list of tour dates below. General on-sale for most shows will start on Feb. 3.
The duo's March 2 performance at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater is set for worldwide streaming on March 16. Ticket purchasers will be able to re-watch the stream for 48 hours. More information and tickets for both the tour and the stream can be found on Plant and Krauss' website.
The artists toured the U.S. last year, while Plant also performed a series of concerts in the U.K. with his band Saving Grace. In December, Plant revealed that he's open to making another album with Krauss. "I could be sort of far too serious about myself and sit in my dressing room with a star on the door, but that’s not why I do this," he told Billboard. "I do this because I only work with people who've got a big heart, and this is it. So it's never dull. But if it's dull, I'm not sticking around anyway."
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raising the Roof Tour 2023
April 25 - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
April 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
May 2 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
May 3 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights
May 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 9 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
May 10 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 13 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
May 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 18 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
June 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater
June 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona
June 17 - Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
June 18 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 20 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*
July 1 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center**
July 3 - Portland, ME @ Thompon's Point
July 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
*On sale 2/17
**On sale 3/9