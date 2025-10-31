Robert Plant and his new band Saving Grace made their North American debut with a dazzling 14-song show at the Capitol Theater in Wheeling, West Virgina Thursday night.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The concert included six songs from the band's recently released debut album, five from Plant's days in Led Zeppelin, and a cover of Neil Young's "For the Turnstiles."

"I knew he was going to be great, but.... wow," I heard a concert-goer say to his friend as we all left the venue at the end of the show. That sums it up perfectly - not just the show but the last four decades of Plant's recording and touring career.

From Strange Sensation to Band of Joy to the Sensational Space Shifters, from his work with Alison Krauss or Jimmy Page or Saving Grace, Plant continually rejects nostalgia and explores new territory with impeccable taste in both material and band mates.

Saving Grace presents itself as a true collaboration, with Plant leaving plenty of space for the rest of the band - singer Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown - to lead and shine.

In a live setting the songs from the Saving Grace album carried a bit more of a welcome edge and seemed extra dynamic. The long note Plant and Dian held together to dramatically close out their cover of Low's "Everybody's Song" was a perfect example, and one of several times the performance brought the sold-out crowd to its feet.

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/saving-grace-robert-plant/

Read More: Ranking Every Robert Plant Solo Album

Robert Plant and Saving Grace will next travel to Charlottesville, VA for a Nov. 2 show. Their tour is scheduled to conclude Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. You can see the full itinerary below.

Watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace Perform 'The Rain Song'

Watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace Perform 'Ramble On'

Watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace Perform 'Four Sticks'

Robert Plant and Saving Grace 10/30/25 Wheeling, WV Set List

1. "The Cuckoo"

2. "Higher Rock" (from Saving Grace)

3. "Ramble On" (from Led Zeppelin II)

4. "Soul Of a Man" (appears on Saving Grace)

5. "Let the Four Winds Blow" (from Mighty Rearranger)

6. "Too Far From You" (from Saving Grace)

7. "Rain Song" (from Houses of the Holy)

8. "It's a Beautiful Day Today" (from Saving Grace)

9. "As I Roved Out" (from Saving Grace)

10. "Everybody's Song" (from Saving Grace)

11. "For the Turnstiles" - (Neil Young cover)

12. "Friends" (from Led Zeppelin III)

13. "Four Sticks" (from Led Zeppelin IV)

14. "Gallows Pole" (from Led Zeppelin III)

Robert Plant and Saving Grace 2025 North American Tour Dates

November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway