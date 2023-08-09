Robbie Robertson Dies: Rockers React

Robbie Robertson, co-founder of the Band, has died at the age of 80.

The rocker’s passing was confirmed by his manager, who noted that "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine."

As the news of Robertson’s death began to spread online, fellow musicians took to social media to pay their respects.

“The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson,” declared Neil Diamond. “Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I’ll miss you.”

“My heart breaks for the family of Robbie Robertson, and I think it’s safe to say that without his influence the music we love and the music we make would be very different from what it is,” noted Jason Isbell.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale shared that he was a “true admirer” of Robertson’s work, Stephen Stills described the late musician as "always kind and generous," while the E Street Band's Steven Van Zant called Robertson a "good friend and genius."

Actor and former Power Station rocker Michael Des Barres described Robertson an “intellectualized rock ‘n’ roll artist” who was “so important in the history of rock ‘n’ roll music, bringing americana and country music together.”

Robertson’s impact was also felt within the film industry, where he enjoyed success as a composer. Frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, who famously filmed the Band's The Last Waltz concert documentary, issued the following statement: "Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie."

These tributes and more can be found below.