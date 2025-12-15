On Sunday, director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home. Their son, Nick, has now been arrested in relation to the "apparent homicide."

The 32-year-old is being held on four million dollar bail. According to reporting from The New York Times, the Los Angeles police department has not formally announced Nick Reiner's arrest, but online jail documents indicate that he was arrested late Sunday night and booked into jail on Monday.

Rob and Michele Reiner, aged 78 and 68 respectively, had been married since 1989 and had three children together. Nick is their middle child.

Who Is Nick Reiner?

Nick Reiner has also worked in the film industry. When he was 22, he cowrote a film called Being Charlie that was loosely based on his own experiences with drug addiction. It was directed by his father.

In 2016, Nick spoke openly with People about his struggles, noting that he'd been homeless a number of times in his life. At that time, he also noted that he first went to rehab when he was 15 and had been back to rehab 17 times after that.

READ MORE: Nine Weird Facts About Black Sabbath's Most Spinal Tap Tour Ever

"That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff," he said. "I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I've sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there."

Nick Reiner has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, though no further details about the crime have been released.