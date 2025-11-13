Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band have announced the first of their 2026 tour dates.

The group concluded its 2025 concerts in September with a series of performances at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The new tour starts in late May and runs through mid-June.

"I am happy to be touring again in the spring," Starr said in a press release announcing the shows. "See you all in June. Peace and love."

The All Starr Band currently includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

Starr's latest album, Look Up, was released in January, marking his return to country music after a several-decade hiatus. He famously recorded Buck Owens' "Act Naturally" with the Beatles, and the 1970 solo LP, Beaucoups of Blues, was recorded in Nashville.

He and Look Up producer T Bone Burnett are now in the studio working on a follow-up album.

Where Is Ringo Starr's All Starr Band Playing in 2026?

Starr and His All Starr Band will hit the road on May 28 for a date in Temecula, California. Over the next few weeks, they will perform dates in San Diego, Tucson, Denver and Phoenix.

The run is scheduled to conclude with a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 14.

You can see the 2026 tour dates for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band below.

For more information about the shows and tickets, visit Starr's website.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Tour 2026

May 28 Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA

May 29 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA

May 31 Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott, AZ

June 1 Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City, UT

June 3 Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, AZ

June 5 Thunder Valley Casino, Lincoln, CA

June 6 Vina Robles Ampitheatre, Paso Robles, CA

June 8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

June 9 Bellco Theatre, Denver, CO

June 11 San Jose Civic, San Jose, CA

June 12 Gammage Auditorium, Phoenix, AZ

June 14 The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA