Ringo Starr Enlists Jack White, Sheryl Crow for Wildfire Benefit

Ringo Starr has announced a pair of star-studded benefit concerts to help raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The shows will take place at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium tonight and tomorrow. Starr -- who recently released his T Bone Burnett-produced country album, Look Up -- will be joined by artists from throughout the rock and country worlds. Among them, Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, Mickey Guyton, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee and War and Treaty.

The performances will reportedly feature country renditions of such Beatles classics as “Boys,” “Act Naturally,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Don’t Pass Me By,” as well as Ringo's beloved solo hit “It Don’t Come Easy.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Ringo Starr Solo Songs

Officially dubbed Ringo & Friends At The Ryman, the gigs will be taped for a TV special airing later this spring on CBS and Paramount+.

“It is always a thrill to play the Ryman, and this time we are going country!” Starr said via statement. “T Bone has put together a great show. I’m excited to hear my songs done in a country vein and to play with this incredible group of musicians. It will be two nights of peace, love and country music.”

Ringo Starr’s Country History

Look Up marks Starr’s return to country, a genre he embraced in 1970 on his first solo album, Beaucoup of Blues. The drummer was also responsible for several of the Beatles’ more country-leaning tunes, including “Act Naturally,” “What Goes On” and “Don’t Pass Me By.”

Meanwhile, Starr is set to hit the road with his All Starr band beginning in June.