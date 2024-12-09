Ringo Starr Announces 2025 US Tour Dates

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will hit the road next year, performing in various U.S. cities.

The first of those dates is scheduled for June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, followed by stops in places like New York City, Philadelphia and multiple locations in Florida. Starr will be joined by the same musicians he last toured with in the All-Starr band: Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

A complete list of concert dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available beginning Dec. 13.

"I am happy to announce these new All-Starr shows in June," Starr said (via Consequence). "I absolutely love playing live and I love this band. It's been so great playing with these guys, I just want to keep this lineup going and that's why I haven't changed the All-Starrs in a while."

Ringo Starr's Upcoming Album

Before the All-Starr tour launches, Starr will make two appearances without the band at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Jan. 14 and 15. Just a few days prior to that, he will release a brand new country album titled Look Up, which features Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Lucius and Molly Tuttle as guests. Most of the songs were written by the LP's producer, T Bone Burnett.

"I had been making EPs at the time and so I thought we would do a country EP — but when [Burnett] brought me nine songs I knew we had to make an album," Starr explained in a previous press release. "And I am so glad we did. I want to thank and send peace and love to T Bone and all the great musicians who helped make this record. It was a joy making it and I hope it is a joy to listen to."

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2025 US Tour Dates

Jan. 14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Jan. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

June 12 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 13 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 18 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Center

June 20 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 21 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

June 22 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater

June 24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

June 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

* Without the All-Starr Band