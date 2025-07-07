Rick Wakeman has postponed his upcoming U.S. tour.

The legendary keyboardist — whose long career includes gigs with Strawbs, David Bowie and Yes, among dozens of others — had originally scheduled more than a half-dozen dates for his Strictly Wakeman tour with Hayley Sanderson to begin on July 18.

According to a statement released by his publicist, Wakeman's "doctors have recommended that he undergo surgery this month to correct an ongoing health issue."

The statement also notes that ticketholders for the July concerts should "hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for any rescheduled dates. When further information about the shows are available, ticket holders will be informed."

Wakeman's U.K. tour with the English Rock Ensemble in October and other performances will not be affected by his upcoming surgery.

The keyboardist has a history of arthritis, diabetes and macular degeneration, among other health issues. In 1974, when he was 25, he had a heart attack after playing a solo show. Wakeman has discussed having three heart attacks while in his 20s.

Where Was Rick Wakeman Scheduled to Play in 2025?

Wakeman's U.S. July tour dates were billed as an all-new show featuring "music specially adapted for piano and vocals" with Sanderson, a singer on the U.K. TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

A press release at the time noted that the dates would be the first time Wakeman had toured with a female singer. "Hayley is great to work with, as she has the talent to feel the music in such a way as to make all the arrangements seamless," he said.

"Hayley and I have never worked in concert with just the piano and voice, and so it opens up opportunities for new arrangements of pieces from rare albums."

Wakeman's previous tour, billed as his final U.S. run as a solo artist, wrapped up in April. The one-man concerts featured the keyboardist discussing his past and playing music from his solo career and his time with other artists, including session dates as a musician for hire.

He and Sanderson collaborated on her 2009 album Just Songs and played some shows with a band and orchestra in the U.K. and South America.

The singer also appears on Wakeman's Live at the London Palladium, which included songs from throughout his career, and on the 2023 concept LP A Gallery of the Imagination.

You can see the postponed dates below for Wakeman's Strictly Wakeman tour.

Rick Wakeman, Strictly Wakeman 2025 Tour

July 18 - Richmond VA - The National

July 20 - Ridgefield CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July 21 - Ocean City NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

July 23 - Englewood NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Ludlow Garage

July 26 - Northfield Park OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

July 29 - Derry NH - Tupelo Music Hall

July 30 - Poughkeepsie NY - Bardavon Opera House

July 31 - Phoenixville PA - Colonial Theatre