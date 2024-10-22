Hear Rick Springfield’s New Song, ‘Lose Myself’

Rick Springfield has shared "Lose Myself," his latest single, which will be included on a new greatest hits compilation in early 2025. You can listen to the new song below.

Big Hits: Rick Springfield's Greatest Hits, Volume 2, is due for release in the first quarter of the new year, according to a press release. While the track listing for the upcoming collection hasn't been made public yet, it will help to bring things current for fans who have been out of the loop with the rocker's output since his initial heyday of chart success in the '80s. It picks up the story starting with his return to recording with 1999's Karma. That album is significant, because it was Springfield's first new record of studio material under his own name since 1988's Rock of Life and a subsequent motorcycle accident that took him out of circulation for a period.

The release of Karma was an important milestone for Springfield, who had initially resumed touring in 1993. "I think the starting point of the beginning of the second part of my life was with Karma," he told this writer in 2013. "I’d kind of given it all away before then and really hadn’t thought I’d ever record or tour again. Karma was kind of the rebirth of all of that for me and showed me that I still had something to say and that I was still writing good songs."

Springfield has released numerous albums since then and Big Hits will compile some of his favorite work from the last two decades, including material from his most recent album, 2023's Automatic. "[It's] more of a fan favorite songs album," he explained in a statement. "The albums I've made in the past 20 years I think are the best work I've done, musically."

Big Hits: Rick Springfield's Greatest Hits, Volume 2 will be available in a variety of configurations including a deluxe edition from TalkShopLive which adds a number of different bonus items, including a lavish coffee table book signed by Springfield. The book, Burning Film: Rick Springfield Through the Lens, features hundreds of photos taken by photographer Jay Gilbert over the past 20 years. Fans can pre-order the album starting on Nov. 20 when Springfield makes an appearance on the TalkShopLive channel.

The singer continues to tour and recently shared the stage with Sammy Hagar during the former Van Halen frontman's annual Birthday Bash, which added a Las Vegas stop for the first time. The pair teamed up on "I've Done Everything For You," a song by the Red Rocker that was a hit for Springfield and released on his 1981 album Working Class Dog.

Listen to Rick Springfield's 'Lose Myself'