Rick Springfield Announces ‘I Want My ’80s’ Summer Tour

Rick Springfield has announced a new summer tour.

The I Want My '80s trek will begin on Aug. 4 in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through Sept. 16 in Fresno, California. Along the way, Springfield will be joined on select dates by guests the Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone, John Waite and the Tubes.

"What more could you ask for!" Springfield said in a press release. "Besides, you know, world peace, freedom from hunger and healing the earth of course. Admittedly they are the bigger stars but come along anyway. We will rock you and maybe save the world as a byproduct. Onward and upward!"

Tickets for the tour will be available starting May 5. You can see a complete list of show dates below.

Rick Springfield, 'I Want My '80s' Tour Dates 2023

Aug. 4 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

Aug. 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amp at White River Park*

Aug. 6 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Amp at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 9 - Niagara Falls, ONT @ Fallsview Casino*

Aug. 11 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors*

Aug. 12 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Estess Arena*

Aug. 13 - Lynn, MA @ Memorial Auditorium*

Aug. 19 - Lake Charles, LA @ L'Auberge Casino*

Aug. 20 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickie's Arena*

Aug. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage Stage*

Aug. 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Ampitheatre*

Aug. 25 - New Haven, KY @ Log Still Distillery Amph**

Aug. 26 - Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park Shell**

Aug. 27 - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre**

Aug. 29 - Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park*

Aug. 30 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro*

Aug. 31 - Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park Pavilion*

Sept. 6 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park***

Sept. 7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amp***

Sept. 8 - Airway Heights, WA @ No. Quest Casino***

Sept. 10 - Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium+

Sept. 12 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery Amp***

Sept. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre***

Sept. 14 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center***

Sept. 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amp++

Sept. 16 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre***

Artists line-up:

*Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

**Rick Springfield, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

***Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Tommy Tutone

+Rick Springfield, The Hooters, The Tubes, Tommy Tutone

++Rick Springfield, The Hooters, John Waite, Tommy Tutone