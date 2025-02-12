Rick Springfield and John Waite Announce ‘I Want My 80s’ Tour

Rick Springfield, John Waite and Wang Chung are teaming up for a new edition of the I Want My 80s Tour this summer. Paul Young and John Cafferty will also appear at certain shows.

The trip starts May 28 in St. Petersburg, Florida and is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 10 in Henderson, Nevada. You can see the tour itinerary below.

“I want my ‘80s tour is back with a bang," the "Jessie's Girl" singer said in a press release. "On stage with me will be my good friends John Waite and Paul Young. Wang Chung, who aren’t my good friends yet but I’m hoping they will be by the end of tour will be joining us as well. It’s going to be f**king awesome. Can I say f**king awesome? Maybe not. It’s going to be gosh, darn awesome.”

Springfield will be performing songs from his new Big Hits: Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 collection, which includes his latest single, "Lose Myself."

Pre-sales start Wednesday, Feb. 12 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14. You can get complete show and ticket information at Springfield's official web site.

I Want My 80s Tour Dates

May 28: St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center *

May 29: St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater *

May 31: Brandon, MS - Brandon Ampitheatre *

June 1: Gautier, MS - The Sound Amphiteatre *

June 3: Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union *

June 4: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Ampitheatre *

June 6: Portsmouth, VA - Alt. Union Bank Amphitheatre *

June 7: Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheatre *

June 8: Roanoke, VA - Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 13: Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Casino #

June 14: Tama, IA - Meskwaki Bingo Casino

June 17: Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center #

June 19: Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheatre #

June 21: Eau Claire, WI - Summer Jam ** (Springfield only)

June 23: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center #

June 24: Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

June 25: Interlochen, MI - Center for the Arts

June 27: New Lenox, IL - Concert Series #

June 28: Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphiteatre #

June 29: Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphiteatre #

July 5: Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphiteatre #

July 6: Vienna, VA - Filine Center at Wolftrap #

July 8: Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Amphitheatre #

July 9: Westbury, NY - Westbury Music Fair

July 11: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino #

July 12: Newark, NJ - NJPAC #

July 13: Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino #

July 18: Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

July 19: Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino #

July 20: Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park #

July 24: Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino

July 25: Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Arena

July 27: Los Angeles, CA - TBA

Aug. 1: Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino #

Aug. 2: Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery #

Aug. 3: Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena #

Aug. 7: Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre #

Aug. 9: Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Casino

Aug. 10: Henderson, NV - Lee's Family Forum #

* Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, John Cafferty

# Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young