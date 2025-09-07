Supertramp Founding Frontman Rick Davies Dead at 81

Supertramp co-founder, singer and keyboardist Rick Davies died Saturday at the age of 81 after a 10 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

The news was confirmed on the band's Facebook page. Davies was the only constant member of Supertramp, which formed in 1970. He also wrote and sang many of their most popular songs, including "Bloody Well Right," "Crime of the Century" and "Goodbye Stranger."

Davies shared songwriting and vocal duties with fellow founding bandmate Roger Hodgson during the band's most commercially successful years, a span which included hit albums such as 1974's Crime of the Century, 1979's Breakfast in America and 1982's ...Famous Last Words....

When Hodgson departed to pursue a solo career Davies took over as sole frontman, releasing four more albums and touring steadily. You can read the band's tribute to Davies below:

Rick Davies, founder, lead singer and songwriter of Supertramp, passed away on Saturday, September 6th at the age of 81 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years.

Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Rick’s love of music began in his childhood listening to Gene Krupa’s “Drummin’ Man” which grew into a lifelong passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll. As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.

Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades. After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets.

Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.

