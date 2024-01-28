Richard Marx Scolds Concertgoer: ‘Learn Some F—ing Manners’

Singer Richard Marx had some harsh words for a concertgoer who was talking during one of his recent performances.

The incident took place Jan. 21 during a show in Port Chester, New York. Marx, who is out on a co-headlining acoustic tour with Rick Springfield, was performing his 1989 tune “Angelia” when a woman in the crowd began talking loudly. Other people in the crowd hushed her to be quiet, but the noisy fan didn’t seem to care. After finishing the song, Marx pointed his finger directly at the offending concertgoer. .

“I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” Marx can be seen saying in the video below, obtained by TMZ. “Learn some fucking manners, lady!”

READ MORE: Rock Stars vs. Fans: 18 Times Things Got Ugly

“Do not piss my friend off,” Springfield chimed in after Marx’s statement received a round of applause from the crowd. The “Jessie’s Girl” singer added that he’s been in similar situations when fans have been disrespectful while he performed. He then offered up an alternative way to deal with the fan: “I’m going to come to your work and I’m going to pee on your desk while you’re working.”

Where Is Richard Marx Touring?

Marx’s trek with Springfield comes to an end on Jan. 28. From there, the “Right Here Waiting” crooner will embark on a run of headlining dates. Marx has performances scheduled throughout February and into March. He’s then poised to head to the U.K. for several concerts in May.

Marx’s most recent album, Songwriter, came out in 2022. It featured collaborations with a wide range of fellow songwriters, including Burt Bacharach, Chris Daughtry, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban.