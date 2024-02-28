Richard Lewis Dies: Rockers React

The world lost one of its funniest voices on Feb. 27, as Richard Lewis died in his home following a heart attack.

The comedian, best-known for his role on the hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm and films such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, enjoyed a successful career spanning more than 50 years. His neurotic, self-deprecating brand of comedy won fans across the globe, while also influencing many comedians who followed in his footsteps. Meanwhile, the openness with which Lewis shared his battles with drug and alcohol abuse impacted many of his costars, including Jamie Lee Curtis who credited Lewis with helping her get sober.

As news of the comedian's passing became public, many musicians took to social media to pay their respects.

“So sad to hear the passing of Richard Lewis,” wrote Kiss frontman Paul Stanley. “Richard was a brilliant comedian, comic actor, and a warm soul. Over the years our paths crossed, and I was always excited to receive his texts. No more pain Richard. Rest now. My condolences to his wife Joyce.”

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash described Lewis as “one of my favorite people on the planet." “Terribly sad news,” the rocker proclaimed. “He was a brilliantly funny, sweet man. I will miss him a lot. RIP.”

Peter Frampton shared a similar sentiment in his statement honoring the comedian. “I just heard we have lost the great and wonderful Richard Lewis. We’ve been friends for over 30 years,” Frampton explained. “I’ll really miss you my friend. I love you Richard Lewis.”

These messages, as well as tributes from Ringo Starr, Dave Davies and Vernon Reid can be found below.