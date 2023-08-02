Replacements Announce ‘Tim: Let It Bleed Edition’

The Replacements have announced a sprawling box set of their 1985 album Tim, featuring a completely remixed version of the LP.

Titled Tim: Let It Bleed Edition, the four-CD and one-LP set also includes a remastered version of the original album and a collection of previously unheard tracks, as well as a concert from 1986.

Originally released in September 1985, Tim marked the Replacements’ major-label debut. The alternative rock pioneers received critical acclaim for the album, which, in the decades since, has come to be regarded as a pivotal release of the era.

Despite this, the Replacements were never satisfied with the album.

“Even with Tim’s evolving status as an all-time classic, the Replacements remained unsatisfied with the sound of the record, largely centered on the mix done by the album’s producer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tommy Erdelyi, aka Tommy Ramone,” noted a press release accompanying the new set’s announcement. “Now, after four decades, the LP has finally been given a long overdue sonic overhaul as part of Tim: Let It Bleed Edition.”

Producer Ed Stasium, a longtime friend of Erdelyi, handled the new mix. He believes the Let It Bleed Edition is a “fuller, deeply detailed and ultimately more satisfying version of the record, which finally captures the band’s raw power."

You can hear Stasium's new mix of "Left of the Dial" below.

“I really loved working on this project,” Stasium noted. “It’s a great record, and now you can hear even better what’s great about it. But the best thing for me was that, in a funny and really beautiful way, I got to work with my dear friend Tommy Erdelyi once again.” (Erdelyi died in 2014.)

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition will be released on Sept. 22 and is available for preorder now. A full track listing for the set can be found below.

The Replacements, ‘Tim: Let It Bleed Edition’ Track Listing

