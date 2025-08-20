The Replacements will release an expanded, three-CD Deluxe Edition of their classic 1984 album, Let It Be, in the fall.

The set, which will be available on Oct. 24, will include a new remastered version of the original album, a disc of rarities and a CD featuring a live show from that year.

You can hear a previously unreleased version of "Androgynous" below.

Listen to an Alternate Version of the Replacements' 'Androgynous'

Let It Be was released on Oct. 2, 1984, as the Minneapolis band's third LP. It was a cornerstone LP in a year that helped fortify the American college rock scene of the mid-'80s.

The success of the album, released on the local label Twin/Tone, led to the band being signed by the major Sire, which was distributed by Warner Bros. Their next album, 1986's Tim, was the first of four albums on the label before the band's breakup in 1991.

What's on the Deluxe Edition of the Replacements 'Let It Be'?

The upcoming Let It Be reissue features seven outtakes from the album's sessions that have never been released before, including alternate takes of "Gary's Got a Boner" and "Favorite Thing," and the songs "Who's Gonna Take Us Alive" and "Street Girl" that didn't appear on the original LP.

Bonus tracks included on the 2008 reissue of the album — including covers of the Grass Roots' "Midnight Confessions" and the DeFranco Family's "Heartbeat — It's a Lovebeat," as well as covers of T. Rex's "20th Century Boy" and Hank Williams' "Hey, Good Lookin'" first released as B-sides — are also here in newly remastered versions.

The third CD features Goodnight! Go Home!, a previously unreleased live show from March 1984, seven months before the album's release, from Chicago that includes Let It Be songs "Unsatisfied," "I Will Dare," "Favorite Things" and others and covers of the Beach Boys' "Help Me, Rhonda" and Kiss' "Black Diamond," which appeared in a studio version on the album.

Songs from the Replacements' first two albums are also here, along with the set-opening "Can't Hardly Wait," which wouldn't appear on a Replacements album until 1987's Pleased to Meet Me.

In addition to the three-CD set, a four-LP vinyl version will also be available. You can see the track listing for the Deluxe Edition of the Replacements' Let It Be below.

The Replacements, 'Let It Be (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc One: 2025 Remaster

1. “I Will Dare”

2. “Favorite Thing”

3. “We’re Comin’ Out”

4. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”

5. “Androgynous”

6. “Black Diamond”

7. “Unsatisfied”

8. “Seen Your Video”

9. “Gary’s Got A Boner”

10. “Sixteen Blue”

11. “Answering Machine”

Disc Two: Rarities

1. “Gary’s Got A Boner” – Alternate Version *

2. “Favorite Thing” – Alternate Version *

3. “Perfectly Lethal”

4. “Temptation Eyes”

5. “Who’s Gonna Take Us Alive” *

6. “Heartbeat, It’s A Lovebeat”

7. “Answering Machine” – Home Demo #1

8. “Answering Machine” – Home Demo #2 *

9. “Street Girl” – Takes 1 And 2 *

10. “Sixteen Blue” – Alternate Version

11. “Unsatisfied” – Full Length Version *

12. “Androgynous” – Alternate Version *

13. “20th Century Boy”

14. “Hey Good Lookin’” – Live

Disc Three: Goodnight! Go Home!: Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL (March 1984)

1. “Can’t Hardly Wait” *

2. “Left In The Dark” *

3. “Unsatisfied” *

4. “I Will Dare” *

5. “Favorite Thing” *

6. “Kids Don’t Follow” *

7. “Run It” *

8. “Color Me Impressed” *

9. “Hayday” *

10. “Nowhere Is My Home” *

11. “Love You Till Friday” *

12. “Help Me Rhonda/G.T.O.” *

13. “Takin’ A Ride” *

14. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out” *

15. “Gary’s Got A Boner” *

16. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” *

17. “Can’t Get Enough” *

18. “I’m In Trouble” *

19. “Don’t Ask Why” *

20. “Take Me Down To The Hospital” *

21. “Shiftless When Idle” *

22. “Mr. Whirly” *

23. “Hitchin’ A Ride” *

24. “Black Diamond” *

25. “20th Century Boy” *

26. “Go” *

27. “Gimme Noise” *

28. “White And Lazy” *

*Previously unreleased