REO Speedwagon Will Stop Touring Amid ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

REO Speedwagon has announced an abrupt halt to touring, citing "irreconcilable differences." The disagreement apparently revolves around a delayed return to the stage for bassist Bruce Hall.

Frontman Kevin Cronin assured fans last November that Hall would return as soon as possible following back surgery – but it never happened.

"Bruce has intended to be back on the road again by now," the band said in a new official statement. "If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour … but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect."

In Hall's absence, Cronin became the last remaining touring member from their classic era. (Co-founding keyboardist Neal Doughty left the road in 2023, while the other members joined in the late '80s.) Matt Bissonette, a former Elton John sideman, filled in for Hall through summer dates that wrapped up on Sept. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.

What would happen next became the topic of conversation among family, friends and the band.

"Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years," the band statement continues. "For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well."

REO Speedwagon was left at an impasse: "Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin," according to the statement. "So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025."

Cronin joined REO Speedwagon in time for their sophomore release, 1972's R.E.O./T.W.O. but then left for some four years. Mike Murphy handled vocals on 1973's Ridin' the Storm Out, 1974's Lost in a Dream and 1975's This Time We Mean It. Cronin returned prior to 1976's R.E.O. Hall then came on board for 1978's breakthrough You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can't Tuna Fish.

REO Speedwagon made no mention of any future plans to record new music. "Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever," the band statement concluded.