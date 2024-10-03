Kevin Cronin Says He’ll ‘Always Hold Out Hope’ for REO Speedwagon

Frontman Kevin Cronin insists he did everything he could to save REO Speedwagon. Now, all that's left to do is play out the rest of their scheduled shows after the group imploded.

"I will always hold out hope that REO Speedwagon can be rescued," Cronin says in a social media post. "This band is my life's work, and I would never do anything except what I feel is in REO's best interests."

The group had to cancel their final appearances on a shared bill with Train in early September when Cronin was placed under doctors' care with an unexplained issue. Then REO Speedwagon reached a crossroads over a separate health problem.

READ MORE: How REO Speedwagon Created a Blockbuster With 'Hi Infidelity'

Longtime bassist Bruce Hall wanted to return to touring after a difficult recovery from back surgery. He was reportedly told no because of concerns about his posture. When the disagreement couldn't be resolved, the band issued a shocking statement in mid-September: "It is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective Jan. 1, 2025."

Neal Doughty, the group's final remaining original member, had already announced his retirement from the road. REO Speedwagon's most recent concert, on Sept. 8 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featured fill-ins Derek Hilland on keyboards and Matt Bissonette on bass.

When Does REO Speedwagon Return to the Road?

While Cronin recuperated, REO Speedwagon also canceled a Sept. 28 headlining show in Coarsegold, California. The band's Sept. 27 concert in Rancho Mirage was then moved to Dec. 8; a trio of October stops at the Venetian in Las Vegas will now be held on Dec. 18, 20 and 21.

Cronin says he will return in time for REO Speedwagon's concert with Rick Springfield on Oct. 23 in Eugene, Oregon. "I am going to make the most of the rest of our 2024 tour dates," he said. "I love this band and I love our loyal fans, and I will be giving my 100% effort to the upcoming shows."

He'd already shared a positive health update after being discharged from the hospital in late September. "According to my doctors I 'dodged a bullet,'" Cronin said in a separate post. "I appreciate the outpouring of positive, healing energy from family, friends, and fans all across the country and around the world. Your support continues to be an inspiration and key to my recovery."