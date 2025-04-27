Why R.E.M. Got Turned Away From Smashing Pumpkins’ First LA Show

Some major names were turned away from Smashing Pumpkins' first Los Angeles show in 1991.

During a recent episode of his Magnificent Others podcast, frontman Billy Corgan reflected upon the landmark gig, which took place at a since shuttered club called English Acid.

“That was one of those gigs where we had been touring, doing the van thing. And this is like our first L.A. gig, English Acid,” Corgan recalled. “And all the intelligentsia of L.A. was there that night. And I know now because I've met everybody that was at that gig.”

The Smashing Pumpkins first LA show was such a hard ticket that even major rock stars couldn’t get in.

“So it's sold out. And we're at capacity, whatever, it's 450 [people]. And all four members of R.E.M. show up. And they tell them, ‘Can't get in,’” Corgan remembered. “So they turn all of R.E.M., all four of them, away from the door.”

Smashing Pumpkins' Drummer Couldn't Get Into Their First LA Show

R.E.M. weren’t the only ones battling with the doorman that night. Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin almost didn’t make his own gig because security was so tough.

“So Jimmy Chamberlin shows up. And the guy's like, ‘Sold out, can't get in.’ And Jimmy goes, ‘But I'm the drummer of the Pumpkins,’” Corgan explained. “[The bouncer] goes, ‘Yeah, and I'm Jesus Christ.’ He couldn't get in the gig. The guy wouldn't let him in.”

While Chamberlin was struggling to get inside, the rest of the band was backstage wondering what was happening.

“We're all in the dressing room. We're like, ‘Where the fuck's Jimmy? This is the biggest gig of our lives!’” Corgan admitted.

The drummer eventually made it inside and Smashing Pumpkins took the stage. According to Corgan, the anxiety of the situation ended up helping the band.

“It was one of those magical nights where we were on fucking point. Because I think we were so stressed out,” the singer explained. “L.A., the delay, the vibe, the typical L.A. staff treating you like crap. Because, you know, who cares who the fuck you are? … So by the time we got up, and I think we launched into ‘Shiva’ first off of Gish. It was like, all right, fuck you. Chicago time.”