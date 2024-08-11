Watch: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Olympics Closing Ceremony

Red Hot Chili Peppers tore through and rendition of their classic song "Can't Stop" as part of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony .

The legendary funk rockers were part of the customary handover portion of the event, when the closing games symbolically passes the spotlight to the next host city. In this case Paris, who hosted the 2024 games, ceded the spotlight to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The process started with R&B sensation H.E.R. delivering an emphatic rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" onstage in Paris. This was followed by an appearance by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who rappelled from the top of the Stade de France to claim the Olympic flag the from stage below.

In true Hollywood fashion, Cruise then drove the Olympic flag out of the stadium on a motorcycle. A recorded segment then show the Top Gun star bringing the flag to the streets of L.A.

Once the broadcast was live again, Red Hot Chili Peppers -- who formed in Los Angeles in 1982 -- appeared on a stage in Venice Beach in front of a rambunctious crowd. The group proceeded to tear though their 2002 hit in typical high-energy fashion. Watch video of the performance below.

Who Else Performed at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Several other L.A.-based artists performed on the Venice Beach stage as part of the closing ceremony, including pop star Billie Eilish and rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Earlier in the evening, several French acts were featured during the Paris portion of the festivities, including the rock band Phoenix who performed hits such as “1901” and “Lisztomania.” They were also joined by Vampire Weekend singer Ezra Koenig for “Tonight.”