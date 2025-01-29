Ratt’s Pearcy and DeMartini Reveal M3 Reunion Band Lineup

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini revealed the full band lineup for their upcoming M3 reunion and expressed their desire to write new music and play additional shows.

The singer and guitarist detailed their plans in a new Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk interview, telling the titular host that it was the first time they'd spoken to each other since confirming the reunion. Pearcy and DeMartini will headline the third and final night of M3 on May 4, following headlining performances from Sebastian Bach and David Lee Roth. It will mark their first show together since 2018.

Joining them will be former Ratt and Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, former Ratt and Rough Cutt bassist Matt Thorr and former Slaughter drummer Blas Elias. Thorr and Elias both currently tour in Pearcy's solo band.

Explaining the appeal of Cavazo, who played on Ratt's most recent studio album, 2010's Infestation, DeMartini said: "He's a good listener, and there's a comfort there that he knows what to do. We just have a similar standard, I think."

READ MORE: Hear Ratt's Previously Unreleased '80s Song 'Reach for the Sky'

Why Aren't Pearcy and DeMartini Billing Their Reunion as Ratt?

Pearcy and DeMartini also clarified that classic-era Ratt bassist Juan Croucier and drummer Bobby Blotzer will not be taking part in the M3 reunion. Additionally, they explained their rationale for not billing their performance as a Ratt reunion.

"It's not about Ratt. It's about the legacy of our music, and who better to deliver it?" Pearcy said. "Because we don't have all the proper original elements, which would include Robbin [Crosby, late guitarist]. So we just decided, no, this is great, this is perfect. We don't want to hit a brick wall. We want this nice and smooth."

Both members revealed that they've received other offers since the M3 reunion came together, and they're "entertaining" options for future shows. They also want to write new material.

"Obviously new music is what I'm thinking, always," Pearcy said. "If Warren's writing, I'm in there. But M3 is definitely the perfect place to kick it off."