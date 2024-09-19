Ratt’s ‘Out of the Cellar’ Reissue to Include Unreleased Song

Ratt will commemorate the 40th anniversary of their star-making debut album Out of the Cellar with a new reissue featuring a previously unreleased track from the 1983 recording sessions.

The album will be reissued in red and black splatter vinyl with a lenticular cover and a bonus neon orange 7-inch containing the unreleased track "Reach for the Sky." The set will also be available on CD.

The Out of the Cellar issue comes out on Oct. 25 and is available to preorder now. You can refresh yourself on the track listing below. Reissues of their next four studio albums — Invasion of Your Privacy, Dancing Undercover, Reach for the Sky and Detonator — are also available individually and as part of The Atlantic Years box set.

How 'Out of the Cellar' Turned Ratt Into Glam Metal Kingpins

Released on Feb. 17, 1984, Out of the Cellar soared to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA, becoming Ratt's most successful album. It spawned the hit single "Round and Round," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and became one of the definitive anthems of the glam metal era — but it almost didn't happen that way.

"It was not our choice to be a single," Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy told UCR. "When we did get the [record] deal, it was just one of those songs in the set. It wasn't quite there. The bridge wasn't there before the chorus. It wasn't one of our fave songs. We were just like, 'Well, this is just a song.' I mean, 'You Think You're Tough' was still the song.

"When it did come time to go through songs for the Atlantic first record deal, Beau Hill was a staff producer," Pearcy continued. "It really caught his attention. He was like, 'What is that? What is that? What is that?' And we're like, 'It's just this song.' ... It wasn't the song yet. And if it wasn't for Beau instigating working on that first, who knows?"

Ratt, 'Out of the Cellar' 40th-Anniversary Track Listing:

1. "Wanted Man"

2. "You're in Trouble"

3. "Round and Round"

4. "In Your Direction"

5. "She Wants Money"

6. "Lack of Communication"

7. "Back for More"

8. "The Morning After"

9. "I'm Insane"

10. "Scene of the Crime"

11. BONUS TRACK: "Reach for the Sky"