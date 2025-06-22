50 Rare Black and White Celebrity Photos From the ’60s and ’70s

Classic black and white celebrity photos tend to bring out the natural beauty of the '60s and '70s.

No Photoshop is being used to enhance the colors or touch up the celebs in the photos. The bright lights and colors of the red carpet aren't jockeying for your attention.

Instead, the focus is all on the actor or musician being photographed.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

We recently found 50 rare black and white photos of rock stars, actors and directors from the '60s and '70s that show a gritty yet alluring image of that era.

From John Lennon with short hair to a young Christopher Walken on set, here are 50 rarely seen photos from the '60s and '70s.