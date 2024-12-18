‘My Heart Skipped a Beat': Appraiser Recalls Emotional Moment When Rankin/Bass Christmas Puppets Showed Up at His Table

Some of the most memorable moments on PBS's long-running Antiques Roadshow happen when a guest learns their dusty attic find is worth a small fortune. They cry. You cry. It’s pure magic.

Equally great are the moments when an appraiser catches a glimpse of something out of the corner of their eye and instantly knows: “This is going to be special.”

A Tupperware Container Holding Christmas Magic

That’s exactly what happened in 2005 when appraiser Simeon Lipman was at the table during an Antiques Roadshow taping in Providence, Rhode Island.

RELATED: The Best Holiday TV Specials of All Time, Ranked

A man walked up carrying—of all things—a Tupperware container. Inside? Absolute nostalgic Christmas magic: the original Santa and Rudolph puppets from Rankin/Bass’s iconic 1964 holiday special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

'When he opened the container, my heart skipped a beat. I was looking at two faces I’ve seen my entire life.' - Simeon Lipman, Appraiser

It turns out the guest's aunt had worked at Rankin/Bass in the '70s and had acquired the puppets once production wrapped.

RELATED: Every Family Had These Iconic Christmas Decorations

Lipman noted that puppets like these are typically in rough shape (these were the only two that didn’t melt in an attic), but while they weren’t perfect, they were still in surprisingly good condition—though Santa’s whiskers and Rudolph’s nose needed some repairs.

Want to see how they were restored? Check out the clip here.

The iconic childhood treasures were initially appraised at $8,000 to $10,000. However, after being carefully restored, their nostalgic value skyrocketed. Considering they’re literal celebrities to millions of people worldwide, this is not surprising.

By 2020, the beautifully restored puppets hit the auction block and sold for a jaw-dropping $368,000.

Don’t worry about them being stashed away in another attic, though. The buyer donated these treasures to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, where they’re now on display for the public to enjoy.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock