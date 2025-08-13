Radiohead will release a new live album featuring concert versions of songs from their 2003 album, Hail to the Thief.

Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 is available digitally today, while physical versions will be released on Oct. 31.

You can watch the band's 2009 performance of "There, There" from Buenos Aires below.

Watch Radiohead Perform 'There, There' From Buenos Aires in 2009

"In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet Hail to the Thief theatre production, I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs," said singer Thom Yorke in a press release announcing the new live album.

(Yorke recently helped create the stage play Hamlet Hail to the Thief, which sets Shakespeare's classic story to a score of reworked Hail to the Thief songs.)

"I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognized us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them."

Hail to the Thief was released in 2003 as Radiohead's sixth album and was noted for its return to a more basic style of recording following the electronic experiments of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac.

What's on Radiohead's 'Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009'?

Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 features 12 songs from Hail to the Thief recorded between 2003 and 2009 in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Dublin.

Two tracks from the original LP are not included: "Backdrifts" and "A Punchup at a Wedding." The dozen songs follow the same running order. You can see the track listing below.

The album will be available in vinyl and CD editions at the end of October. Preorders are happening now.

Radiohead's most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released in 2016.

Radiohead, 'Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009' Track Listing

2 + 2 = 5

Sit Down. Stand Up

Sail to the Moon

Go to Sleep

Where I End and You Begin

We Suck Young Blood

The Gloaming

There, There

I Will

Myxomatosis

Scatterbrain

A Wolf at the Door