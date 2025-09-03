Radiohead has announced a series of European tour dates for November and December, marking their first shows in more than seven years.

The art-rock giants will set up shop in various cities across the continent, playing four to five consecutive shows in each location. The tour begins on Nov. 4 in Madrid, Spain, then heads to Bologna, Italy; London; Copenhagen, Denmark and Berlin, Germany, concluding on Dec. 12.

Tickets will only be accessible by registering on radiohead.com. Registration opens on Friday at 10 a.m. BST and runs until Sunday at 10 p.m. BST.

You can find more information on the band's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

What Did Radiohead Say About Their 2025 Tour?

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway offered a brief update on the band in a statement accompanying the tour announcement, which you can see below.

"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," he said. "After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead?"

What Have the Members of Radiohead Been Doing Since Their Last Tour?

Radiohead last toured in 2018 in support of their 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool. Since then, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have released two albums with their band the Smile, and guitarist O’Brien released his debut solo album, Earth, in 2020.

O'Brien expressed uncertainty over Radiohead's future in 2022 but insisted there was no animosity among the band members.

"It might happen, but the other thing is … it might not. And does that matter?" he told The Line-Up with Shaun Keaveny podcast. "There’s a truth to what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday."

He added: "We love one another. We're brothers. We probably will play together. It could be that it doesn't happen. I'm sure it will do. I'm almost certain that it will do. But you've got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again."

Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates

November 4, 5, 7, 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

November 14, 15, 17, 18 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

November 21, 22, 24, 25 - London, UK @ The O2

December 1, 2, 4, 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

December 8, 9, 11, 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena